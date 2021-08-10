Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Edgewell Personal Care Co’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edgewell Personal Care in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of EPC opened at $44.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 97,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.