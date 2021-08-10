Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Potbelly Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Potbelly in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $7.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.59. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $9.07.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%.

In other Potbelly news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $33,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,460.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth about $2,406,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth about $1,478,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Potbelly by 1,753.7% in the 1st quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 937,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 886,564 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

