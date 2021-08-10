Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $58.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.72. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.69.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after acquiring an additional 641,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after acquiring an additional 505,944 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 487,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,728,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after acquiring an additional 377,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

