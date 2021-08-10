Equities Analysts Set Expectations for OneSpan Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OneSpan in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for OneSpan’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Sidoti raised shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $19.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $765.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 0.58. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.91.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,731,000 after buying an additional 363,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after buying an additional 317,717 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter worth about $2,384,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 51,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $320,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,081 shares of company stock valued at $883,961. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

