Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Vericel Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vericel in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VCEL. TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $49.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.49. Vericel has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.20 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,800 shares of company stock worth $1,989,228. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

