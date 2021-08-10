Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EQR. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.07.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $83.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.12. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $85.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,044 shares of company stock worth $1,779,700 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Equity Residential by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

