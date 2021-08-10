ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. ESCO Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.730-$0.780 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.73-0.78 EPS.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.75. 157,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,364. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 89.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

