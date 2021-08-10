ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $176.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.50. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

In other ESSA Bancorp news, EVP Peter A. Gray bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $30,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSA Bancorp (ESSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.