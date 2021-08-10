Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ETH traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.26. 700,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.19. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

ETH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

