Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Trading Up 7.8%

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) shares traded up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.84 and last traded at $25.72. 4,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 349,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $628.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,035,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,433,000 after acquiring an additional 142,509 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.0% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 788,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,768,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,919,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 14.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after buying an additional 46,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 298,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 117,831 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

