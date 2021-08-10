Ethverse Price Tops $0.0660 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethverse has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethverse has a total market cap of $532,840.61 and approximately $10,948.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.35 or 0.00346327 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001191 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.33 or 0.00930221 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,160,276 coins and its circulating supply is 8,070,103 coins. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

