Euronext’s (EUXTF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Euronext in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Euronext from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of EUXTF stock opened at $111.25 on Friday. Euronext has a 52 week low of $95.05 and a 52 week high of $122.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.55.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

