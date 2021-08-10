Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG)

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.

WTRG opened at $50.02 on Friday. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,302 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 459.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

