EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,371 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

EVER stock opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 1.35. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EVER. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other news, Director John L. Shields sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $83,903.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 48,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,258. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

