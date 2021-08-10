Evolus’ (EOLS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EOLS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

EOLS stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $628.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.33. Evolus has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 171.55% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the second quarter worth $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Evolus by 52.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

