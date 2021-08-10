Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.24. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$10.11, with a volume of 23,892 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of C$397.02 million and a P/E ratio of 9.48.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

