Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Lowered to $238.00 at Truist Securities

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target lowered by Truist Securities from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.32.

EXPE opened at $148.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.95. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $702,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

