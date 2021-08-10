Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $129.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Get Exponent alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on EXPO. Truist raised their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $113.32 on Monday. Exponent has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $116.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $654,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,948 shares of company stock worth $1,677,294. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.