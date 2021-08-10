Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 17.94%.

Shares of NYSE EXTN traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.19. 40,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. Exterran has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $139.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73.

In related news, CEO Andrew James Way bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,472.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

