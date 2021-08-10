Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Shares Gap Down to $43.71

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.71, but opened at $42.44. Extraction Oil & Gas shares last traded at $43.28, with a volume of 944 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -17.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

