Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Cut by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 67,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 51,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.5% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 13,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.07. 447,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,351,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

