Eyenovia (EYEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Eyenovia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EYEN opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $111.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eyenovia stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) by 246.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eyenovia were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

