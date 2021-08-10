F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FXLV. Cowen began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Shares of FXLV opened at $16.12 on Monday. F45 Training has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

