Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 42,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $903,291.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,291 shares in the company, valued at $14,588,405.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,854 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $252,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 249,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,626.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,416 shares of company stock worth $8,795,709. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSLY traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,509,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.58. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. Fastly’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.