Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

FSLY has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,509,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,727. Fastly has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $820,957.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,869,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,223,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,795,709 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fastly by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fastly by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 42,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

