Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair cut Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.71.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $44.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.58. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fastly has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $42,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at $205,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $820,957.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,869,692.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,795,709 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Fastly by 273.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Fastly by 1,808.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

