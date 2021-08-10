FBD’s (FBH) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of FBD (LON:FBH) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON FBH opened at GBX 8.47 ($0.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.71, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of £2.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.82. FBD has a 1 year low of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 9.34 ($0.12).

FBD Company Profile

FBD Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting of general insurance to farmers, private individuals, and business owners in Ireland. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Financial Services. It offers car, home, travel, life and pension, business, and farm insurance products, as well as insurance related to motor, fire, liability, and other damage to property.

