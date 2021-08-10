Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share by the iron ore producer on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of FXPO opened at GBX 450 ($5.88) on Tuesday. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of GBX 163.80 ($2.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The company has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 447.17.

In other Ferrexpo news, insider James North acquired 4,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £19,625.48 ($25,640.82).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FXPO. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, July 5th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

