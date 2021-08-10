Fidelity Federal Bancorp (FDLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Fidelity Federal Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
FDLB remained flat at $$90.00 during trading on Tuesday. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.79.
About Fidelity Federal Bancorp
