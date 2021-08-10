Fidelity Federal Bancorp (FDLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Fidelity Federal Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

FDLB remained flat at $$90.00 during trading on Tuesday. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.79.

About Fidelity Federal Bancorp

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking, lending services, banking centers, visa debit card, cashier’s checks, cash advances, traveler’s checks, U.S.

