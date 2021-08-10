Financial Comparison: NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) versus G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD)

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get NovoCure alerts:

This table compares NovoCure and G Medical Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure -0.84% -1.18% -0.50% G Medical Innovations N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NovoCure and G Medical Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 1 4 2 0 2.14 G Medical Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

NovoCure currently has a consensus target price of $186.14, indicating a potential upside of 25.48%. Given NovoCure’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NovoCure is more favorable than G Medical Innovations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of NovoCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NovoCure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NovoCure and G Medical Innovations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $494.37 million 31.10 $19.81 million $0.18 824.11 G Medical Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NovoCure has higher revenue and earnings than G Medical Innovations.

Summary

NovoCure beats G Medical Innovations on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

G Medical Innovations Company Profile

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market. The Services segment comprises cardiac monitoring services of MCT, Patch, Event, Extended Holter, and Pacemaker. The company was founded in August 2014 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.