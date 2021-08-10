Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Gap Up to $13.79

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.79, but opened at $14.64. Finch Therapeutics Group shares last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 17.24, a quick ratio of 17.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNCH. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

