FIO Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $13.39 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $71.69 million and approximately $13.39 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000113 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001410 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001092 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 771,188,647 coins and its circulating supply is 339,978,103 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.