First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.00

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 1020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.90. The company has a market cap of $561.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.59.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 15.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2,528.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

