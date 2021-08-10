First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ FGBI traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.35. 941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director William K. Hood acquired 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $45,956.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William K. Hood acquired 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $83,011.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,330.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,448 shares of company stock worth $260,219. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,039 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 70,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 42,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

