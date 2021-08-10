First National Bank Sioux Falls Acquires 5,250 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.94. 128,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.37. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.