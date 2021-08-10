First National Bank Sioux Falls Raises Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,236,000 after buying an additional 42,596 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 101,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,071,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $583,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 1.6% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 45.5% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,495.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 166,313 shares of company stock valued at $23,613,039 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $150.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

