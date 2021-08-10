First National Bank Sioux Falls Takes $205,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.5% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.07. The company had a trading volume of 188,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,966,526. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.91. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

