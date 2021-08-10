First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Sets New 52-Week High at $13,999.00

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13,999.00 and last traded at $13,999.00, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13,499.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13,369.62.

Get First National of Nebraska alerts:

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $30.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

First National of Nebraska, Inc is a multi-state holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through its subsidiaries in different states which also operates and provides banking and financial services. The company was founded on August 27, 1968 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for First National of Nebraska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National of Nebraska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.