First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,649.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 80,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 101,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 27,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 311,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 649,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,913. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $51.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90.

