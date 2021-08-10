Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $116.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,297. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Fiserv by 82.3% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 53.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 51,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 126,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after buying an additional 14,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 426,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

