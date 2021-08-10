Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSR. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.18.

NYSE FSR opened at $15.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90. Fisker has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fisker will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. Corporate insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Fisker by 892.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Fisker by 1,197.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Fisker during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Fisker during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

