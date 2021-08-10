Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Cut to $257.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $296.00 to $257.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiverr International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.45.

FVRR opened at $178.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.08. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Fiverr International has a one year low of $102.42 and a one year high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

