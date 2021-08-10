Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $147.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.53.

NYSE:FND opened at $120.91 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $65.73 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.26. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 25.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at $346,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $4,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,474 shares of company stock worth $10,471,596 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,138,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,972,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,476,000 after purchasing an additional 101,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 125.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

