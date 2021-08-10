Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLTR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a £193 ($252.16) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £162.90 ($212.83) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a £131 ($171.15) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a £117 ($152.86) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £159.70 ($208.65).

FLTR stock traded up GBX 1,056.47 ($13.80) during trading on Tuesday, hitting £139.96 ($182.86). The stock had a trading volume of 408,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of £109.46 ($143.01) and a twelve month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The stock has a market cap of £24.54 billion and a PE ratio of 491.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is £130.69.

In related news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total value of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

