Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPIB. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,142,000.

Shares of JPIB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,949 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.48.

