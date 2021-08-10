Foresight Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $57,591,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 47.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,539,000 after purchasing an additional 754,573 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,391.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 521,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 500,510 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STAG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,470. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $41.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STAG. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

