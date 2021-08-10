Foresight Wealth Management LLC Invests $592,000 in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. CLSA initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. dropped their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of CPNG traded down $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $37.04. The stock had a trading volume of 154,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.55. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

