Foresight Wealth Management LLC Purchases 172,572 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 314.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,625,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 159,542 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,073,987 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.73.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.