Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSM shares. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

