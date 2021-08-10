Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of FSM stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $9.85.
About Fortuna Silver Mines
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
