Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires 1,987 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $57,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.09. 59,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.53. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.87.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

